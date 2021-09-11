Cristiano Ronaldo scores goal in first game back with Manchester United
It didn't take long for Cristiano Ronaldo to give Manchester United fans a case of déjà vu. For the 119th time in his career — but the first since he re-joined the club — Ronaldo scored a goal for Manchester United.
The goal came at the 45 minute mark during the team's game against Newcastle. Ronaldo played a ricochet off the goalie and tapped the ball into the net for an easy goal.
IT DIDN'T TAKE LONG!@Cristiano is BACK. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/k3laVNuStA
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 11, 2021
The goal gave Manchester United a 1-0 lead.
