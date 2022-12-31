Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary: How much will he earn at Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest-paid footballer in history after completing his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, also effectively ending his time at the top of the sport.

According to Saudi state-owned media, Ronaldo will earn £173million a year, of which around £62m will be for playing football and the rest for image rights, commercial deals, and becoming an ambassador for the country's 2030 World Cup bid.

Ronaldo has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, taking him to the summer of 2025 and beyond his 40th birthday.

It is an eye-watering deal that the club have described as "more than history in the making." A statement added that Ronaldo had "expressed that he is eager to experience a new football league in a different country".

Ronaldo said: "The vision with which Al Nassr operates is very inspiring and I am excited to join my team-mates. Let's help the team together to achieve more successes."

The 37-year-old will be available for selection from January 1, and here we break down just how much Ronaldo will earn during his contract.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr salary

Per year £173m Per month £14.4m Per week £3.6m Per day £514k Per hour £21,400 Per minute £357 Per second £6

Not a bad gig if you can get it.