Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United a miles better player, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘miles better’ than he was in his first spell at Manchester United.

The Portugal international scored twice on his second debut for the club in a 4-1 win against Newcastle.

In a statement of intent he delivered a warning to Premier League defences that even at the age of 36, he remains one of the finest players in the world.

And Solskjaer claims there was never any doubt that he would deliver on his return to United.

“He does what he does,” he said. “Cris lifts everyone, gets everyone so focused around the place, puts demands on himself which puts demands on team-mates and demands on us and that’s why he’s done so much in his career.

“He’s evolved, a different type of player to when he left, but he’s still a ruthless and clinical goalscorer, he scents.

“He’s developed into a miles better footballer than when he was here through the years, sometimes he can drift up to the sides, you’re not gonna use him as a battering ram.

“He likes to roam. He senses the big moments when to arrive in the box and I thought he played the game v v mature. He gave one ball away. But he was very efficient with his football.”

Solskjaer revealed Ronaldo delivered a speech to his new team-mates at the team hotel the night before the match.

(AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “Everyone when they come into the team they have to introduce themselves, maybe not everyone knows his name. They do now.

“The atmosphere around the club has been electric, supporters have enjoyed the last 10 days, loads of expectations on the team today and he’s delivered.

“He said his name is Cristiano, that’s as much as I can say.”

Read More

Two-goal Cristiano Ronaldo: A statement of intent from the most remarkable of athletes

Manchester United 4 Newcastle 1: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to steal the show

Manchester United player ratings vs Newcastle: Cristiano Ronaldo brilliant on Old Trafford return