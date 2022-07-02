  • Oops!
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tells Manchester United he wants to leave if the team gets a good offer

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
Kevin Durant isn't the only superstar wearing No. 7 looking to leave his current team. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly informed Manchester United he wants to leave the club if it receives a good offer for him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United is aware of Ronaldo's request and still believes it can retain the 37-year-old star.

Ronaldo reportedly wants Manchester United to make improvements. The team failed to qualify for the Champions League last season despite 24 goals from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in 2021, when the team acquired Ronaldo in a transfer with Juventus. It was the second time Ronaldo played for Manchester United. He starred with the team from 2003 to 2009, scoring 84 goals for the club. Following the transfer from Juventus, Ronaldo reportedly signed a for two-year deal with Manchester United. He still has one year remaining on that contract.

Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, reportedly met with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly in June, where the two allegedly discussing Ronaldo joining Chelsea. Mendes may have also spoken to Bayern about Ronaldo's availability, according to The Athletic.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wouldn't mind leaving Manchester United. (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
