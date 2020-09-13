Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Splurges £615K on Engagement Ring for Georgina Rodriguez, Spanish Beauty Becomes Most Expensive WAG!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodrigez have been going strong for more than four years now and it is widely speculated that the tey even got married in a secret ceremony. Now as per a recent report, CR7 spent £615K on an engagement ring for his lady love. Thus, if the rumours are true, the Spanish beauty happens to be the most expensive WAG. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was second as he shelled out £500,000 for wife Morgan Davison. Ashley Cole ranked third as he spent £275,000 ring for ex-wife Cheryl. Not veery long ago did the Spanish beauty comment on the Cartier's website with two hearts. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Engaged? CR7’s Girlfriend Flashes Ring in Her Latest Instagram Post (View Photo).

A few days later Georgina flaunted the engagement ring on social media. Ever since it is widely speculated that the two have gotten married. However, the couple has always denied the news of getting married and said that it will happen in future someday. Check out the comment by Georgina and the picture where she was seen flaunting the ring.

Georgina Rodriguez's comment on Cartier's website (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Comment by Georgina

Georgina Rodriguez flaunting the same ring (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has also said that they will get married sometime in future and labelled Georgina as his true love. "She helped me so much. Of course, I’m in love with her. We’ll be [married] one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well," he said during an interviewer last year. As of now, Ronaldo has been prepping up for the upcoming season of Serie A 2020-21.