Cristiano Ronaldo will ‘probably’ retire at Al Nassr ‘in two or three years’

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he plans to end his career with current club Al Nassr – but probably not for another two or three years.

The Portugal superstar has dashed any hopes of a return to his first club Sporting Lisbon by confirming he plans to stay in Saudi Arabia until he retires.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr,” Ronaldo told Portuguese channel NOW.

“I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

Ronaldo started all of Portugal’s matches at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022 following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

The 39-year-old started all of Portugal’s matches at Euro 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing to France on penalties.

He intends to continue playing for his country, for now at least, and hopes to feature in the forthcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland.

“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one,” the former Real Madrid forward added.

“Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches.

The Portugal star left Manchester United in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play.”

Ronaldo, currently on 898 career goals, also revealed he has no desire to go into management when he eventually hangs up his scoring boots.

“At the moment, I’m not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team,” he said.

“It doesn’t even cross my mind, I’ve never thought about it. I don’t see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds.”