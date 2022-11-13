Cristiano Ronaldo says he has 'no respect' for Erik ten Hag and lashes out at Manchester United - REUTERS/Peter Powell

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he has “no respect” for Erik ten Hag in an extraordinary attack on the Manchester United manager and accused the club of betraying him and trying to force him out.

In a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo blew the lid off his broken relationship with United and directed a blistering volley of abuse at Ten Hag that will almost certainly spell the end of his time with the club.

Ten Hag dropped Ronaldo from United’s squad for their game at Chelsea last month after the five-time World Player of the Year refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

And now the 37-year-old has vented his true feelings about the United manager, who took over the Old Trafford hotseat in May, during an explosive outburst that is likely to have far-reaching repercussions.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo scored 24 goals last season after a much publicised return to Old Trafford, 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid in a then world record £80 million deal.

The Portuguese wanted to quit Old Trafford in the summer but after failing to get a move he has been a peripheral figure under Ten Hag this season, starting just four of United’s 14 Premier League games and managing only a solitary goal.

Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by United and has accused Ten Hag and the club’s hierarchy of trying to drive him out of the club.

Asked if he felt he was being forced out, Ronaldo replied: “Yes, not only the coach but another two or three guys there around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag - Cristiano Ronaldo says he has 'no respect' for Erik ten Hag as he lashes out at Manchester United - PA

When Morgan asked again if he thought United were trying to get rid of him, Ronaldo added: “Honestly, I should not say that - I don’t know. But listen I don’t care. People should always listen to the truth. Yes I felt betrayed and I felt that some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

United played their final game before the break for the World Cup on Sunday when they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Ronaldo’s absence for the game and Thursday’s 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa was put down to illness by Ten Hag.

But it is hard to see a way back for Ronaldo now after this sensational interview on the eve of the World Cup raised huge questions for United and Ten Hag.

Ronaldo claims this has been the “most difficult period of my life” and, according to Morgan, said he was angry at being made a “black sheep” who was being blamed for all the problems at the club.

Morgan’s full 90 minute interview with Ronaldo is due to air on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV at 8pm on Wednesday and Ten Hag is not the only figure to come in for blistering criticism from the player.

Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis last November but Ronaldo slaughtered United’s decision to appoint the former Schalke and RB Leipzig coach, who had only had one brief managerial posting in the decade before his appointment at Old Trafford.

“If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo also took aim at his former United team-mate Wayne Rooney, who has suggested the club should sell the striker. “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly … probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at [a] high level,” Ronaldo said, before chuckling and adding: “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true …”

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo as team-mates at Manchester United - Cristiano Ronaldo says he has 'no respect' for Erik ten Hag and lashes out at Manchester United - AP/Jon Super

Returning to his criticism of United, Ronaldo was touched by the support he was shown from Liverpool fans at Anfield in April and a note of condolence from the Royal Family after the tragic news that his partner Georgina Rodriguez had lost their baby son during childbirth, with the boy’s twin sister surviving.

Yet, according to Morgan, Ronaldo accused United of a lack of “empathy”, especially when his three month old daughter was hospitalised in July and he could not return on time for pre-season training because he wanted to stay with her. Ronaldo also claimed senior executives at Old Trafford even doubted him when he explained why he could not come back and said that made him feel “hurt” and “bad”.

Ronaldo told Morgan he had been left shocked by the lack of improvements to the training facilities and the technology United use when he returned to Old Trafford, the dismissive attitude of younger players and the club’s struggles to compete for the best players.

“The progress was zero,” he said. “Since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing has changed.

“I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal … a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.”

Ronaldo believes drastic moves need to be taken to fix the club and said that could include his departure.

“As Picasso said, you have to destroy it to rebuild it and if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem,” he said.

“I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different … they have to change many, many things.”

Asked what Ferguson thinks of the situation, Ronaldo added: “He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that … it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”

United declined to comment on Sunday night with sources indicating that they did not want to detract from the win at Fulham and the spirit and togetherness shown by the players and fans.