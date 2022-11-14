Cristiano Ronaldo next club: Chelsea favourites to sign in January after Manchester United accusations

Chelsea are favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January following Sunday's explosive interview which the player has effectively burned his bridges at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, the club's top earner, has played a bit-part role under new manager Erik ten Hag, who the 37-year-old says he will "never respect", and was recently fined two weeks’ wages and made to train with the reserves after refusing to come on against Tottenham.

In a shock interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo has accused the Ten Hag and "two or three guys around the club" of trying to force him out, insisting the fans "should know the truth."

Ronaldo is unlikely to ever play for United again, a little over a year after a much-lauded return, dubbed a 'homecoming' by some, to Old Trafford.

According to Betfair, Chelsea, who weighed up signing Ronaldo in the summer, is the most likely destination for the Portuguese star. At the time, head coach Thomas Tuchel rejected the idea, so it remains to be seen if new manager Graham Potter sees things differently should another approach be made.

Ronaldo's next club odds (via Betfair)

Chelsea 4/1

Roma 5/1

Sporting CP 15/2

Any Saudi Arabian club 9/1

Any MLS club 10/1

Wolves 12/1

PSG 16/1

Atletico Madrid 20/1

Real Madrid 50/1

Odds subject to change. Correct as of 10.30pm GMT on Sunday, November 13, 2022.