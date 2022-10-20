Ronaldo heads down tunnel at Old Trafford - Cristiano Ronaldo marches down tunnel before full-time after sitting on bench - Premier League

Erik ten Hag said he will “deal” with Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday after the forward walked off before the final whistle of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

In an apparent show of petulance Ronaldo, who was an unused substitute, left the bench with four minutes still to play and clearly without Ten Hag’s permission. The 37-year-old, who was desperate to leave United in the summer, walked down the tunnel as the game continued.

“I have seen him [leaving], I didn’t speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow,” Ten Hag said after Wednesday's win. “Today I enjoyed this performance we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this and we have a big game against Chelsea [on Saturday].”

When asked again whether he had spoken to Ronaldo, Ten Hag reiterated: “No, I don’t pay attention today. I will deal with it tomorrow. I want to focus on the team. It was a magnificent performance from the players.”

Ronaldo attempted to leave United during the last window but the club did not receive an acceptable offer for him despite his agent, Jorge Mendes, trying to interest Chelsea, Bayern Munich and other clubs.

Telegraph Sport reported earlier this month that Ten Hag is happy for Ronaldo to leave in January and it is clear that the striker is no longer important to the manager’s plans.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has left a game early this season. He was substituted at half-time in the pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano and left, drawing a rebuke from Ten Hag who made a point that it was "unacceptable".

The manager also criticised the focus being placed on Ronaldo, as other players also left the friendly early, but this time it was only the Portuguese international and it was during a vital Premier League game.

Ten Hag preferred Marcus Rashford to Ronaldo – with Rashford having replaced him during Sunday’s goalless draw at home to Newcastle United. In that game also Ronaldo did not hide his unhappiness as he sat on the bench.

“Against this Tottenham you need good pressing, you need good counter-press,” Ten Hag explained. “Offensive-wise you need dynamic and that is what Marcus gives. You saw that in the last 20 minutes against Newcastle when he came on.”

There will be frustration at United, and with Ten Hag, that the most impressive display of the campaign was overshadowed by Ronaldo’s behaviour. “It was the best team performance so far this season,” Ten Hag said. “Once again it was a squad performance. We deal with that [Ronaldo] tomorrow. What we have seen today was 11 players who defend and 11 players who attack. There was a lot of dynamic. I am not totally satisfied because good is not good enough."

Ronaldo storms out: how football reacted

Ronaldo’s actions received widespread condemnation from football pundits across Amazon Prime and Sky Sports, with accusations of disrespecting his team-mates and showing he wants out in January as well as the suggestion that it proved he believes he is bigger than the club.

Dion Dublin

“I’d probably want to get him around the throat and say ‘what are you doing?’”

“It’s out of order. I love Ronaldo, I've got a lot of respect for him. I think he should be getting more minutes and think he can make a difference more than most. However, the game’s still going on, your team-mates are still playing.

“It basically says ‘I don’t really care’. For me in the dressing room it says ‘I’m off’ and ‘I don’t really care about my team-mates’. I know he does and I know he’s passionate for playing for Man United, but tonight I think he’s massively in the wrong.

“Myself and Tim [Sherwood] are very old school about this. We have very strong values about togetherness and how we would deal with it in the dressing room would be very different to how they deal with it now, however, I don’t like a lack of respect for your team-mates.”

Alan Shearer

“Would I be stirring if I said Bruno [Fernandes] looks happier in this team without Ronaldo?

“I just look at his performance tonight and his energy and look at his leadership and the qualities he has offered both defensively and offensively and he has done so much for them in this performance tonight. He deserved that goal.”

Tim Sherwood

“I think it’s quite shocking. [Erik] Ten Hag made all his changes and Ronaldo has just gone down the tunnel.

“It’s a public show of dissent against the manager. It’s not a good look, in my opinion. I’m quite angry about it. I love Ronaldo but I think there are ways you go about it.

“He [Ten Hag] talked about in the Manchester derby about not putting him on the pitch because he wanted to show him respect, and I feel Ronaldo’s shown him a lack of disrespect by walking down the tunnel.”

Danny Mills

“I think that’s disrespectful to the team, to the manager, to the fans. They’re winning 2-0 – what complaint can he have with this? If they were losing 2-0 it still wouldn’t have been right but I could sort of understand it. He clearly thinks he’s bigger than the football club. That’s absolutely disgraceful.

“It’s a bit selfish and he’s done it because he’s not involved. He knows full well that everyone’s going to see him because you know what it’s like at Old Trafford, you’ve got to walk all the way down the touchline – it’s not like you can just sneak out on the halfway line – you’ve got to walk 50-60 yards and he knows everyone is going to see him. I feel sorry for United and for Ten Hag because that's an outstanding result against a top side and all it’s going to be about is Ronaldo."