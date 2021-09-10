Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United signing will make second debut against Newcastle this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for his second United debut against Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo will “definitely be on the pitch at some point” against Newcastle, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut on Saturday though Solskjaer would not confirm whether he will start or be introduced as a substitute.

The 36-year-old has been training in Manchester this week after being released early from Portugal’s national team during the recent international break.

Ronaldo only played half an hour of Juventus’ opening Serie A game against Udinese before completing his £19.8m move to Old Trafford.

More follows...