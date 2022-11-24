Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener

Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter, Doha
·3 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history two days after severing ties with Manchester United as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana.

Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious Old Trafford break-up, became the first man to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.

Andre Ayew’s equaliser briefly looked like it would spoil Portugal’s party, but a quickfire double from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao gave them a two-goal advantage.

Osman Bukari halved it with an 89th-minute header but Portugal held on through nine minutes of injury time to seize the initiative in Group H, where Uruguay and South Korea earlier played out a goalless draw.

The erstwhile Manchester United number seven was the first to get the crowd on their feet in the 10th minute, racing onto an Otavio pass after Mohammed Kudus was caught in possession.

However, the ball just ran away from him and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati won a 50-50 foot race to block Ronaldo.

The 2016 European champions were dominating possession and pressing Ghana high up the pitch whenever the ball was lost, but it was a scrappy encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo won and converted the penalty that put Portugal ahead (Adam Davy/PA)

Openings were few and far between, and Atletico Madrid forward Felix summed up the lack of a quality as he leant back and lifted a left-foot shot high over the top in the 28th minute.

Ronaldo had the ball in the net after half an hour but the goal was disallowed for his shove on Ghana defender Alexander Djiku.

Portugal were still on top territorially and as the half came to a close, Otavio was off target with a shot after Joao Cancelo spotted his run from left to right across the box.

Ghana enlivened a slow start to the second period as Kudus broke from deep, got away from Ruben Neves and drilled a low left-foot shot just wide of Diogo Costa’s goal.

Alidu Seidu was given a stern word and a yellow card by American referee Ismail Elfath after he flicked his head towards Felix.

The goal Portugal and Ronaldo craved arrived in the 65th minute, after the referee judged that Ghana’s Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu had tripped the 37-year-old superstar in the box.

Almost every fan in the Portuguese end behind the goal had their smartphones poised as Ronaldo stepped up and made World Cup history, with Ati guessing the right way but not getting close to the ball.

Ghana responded positively though and equalised in the 73rd minute.

Portugal v Ghana – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group H – Stadium 974
Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet for Ghana (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kudus stung Costa’s palms with a thumping left-foot shot and seconds later broke clear on the left side of the area. Danilo Pereira got in a tangle trying to clear his low cross and it fell to Ayew, who swept home from close range.

However, Portugal were gifted the chance to restore their lead when Baba Rahman allowed Bruno Fernandes’ through-ball to reach Felix, who advanced on goal before clipping the ball beyond Ati.

The game appeared to have been put to bed when Fernandes burst forward again from deep, this time picking out substitute Leao to his left who rolled an angled shot home.

Ronaldo raced clear in search of his second and Portugal’s fourth but this time Ati denied him.

Bukari’s header made the final moments more tricky, but Portugal held out despite a late moment of madness from goalkeeper Costa, who almost cost his side dear when he failed to spot Inaki Williams lurking behind him.

Latest Stories

  • Soccer-Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal up and running with Ghana win

    DOHA (Reuters) -Cristiano Ronaldo drew a line under a tumultuous tournament build-up as he wrote his name in the record books to become the first man to score in five World Cups in a 3-2 victory for Portugal over Ghana on Thursday. Ronaldo drilled home a penalty in the 65th minute of the Group H encounter to set his side on their way and while Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana, Portugal turned on the afterburners with two quick-fire goals to effectively seal the deal at Stadium 974. Joao Felix produced a delicate finish to give them the lead and Rafael Leao added a third to hand Portugal their first win in the opening match of the World Cup since 2006, even if Osman Bukari pulled another one back for Ghana late on.

  • Spanish soccer fans rejoice after record 7-0 World Cup win

    STORY: The European soccer powerhouse sought to make their mark in Group E with an unrelenting pursuit of goals against a Costa Rican side that posed no threat, taking the points with ease. Team Spain's fans said they were unsure of their young side before they watched the team light up the scoreboard at the Al Thumama Stadium seven times, but they feel more confident now. Jose Miguel from Santander, Spain said, "We think we can get to the World Cup final. We will do it." Costa Rica fans said they felt battered, but remained upbeat as they look forward to facing Japan and Germany, the other two teams in Group E.

  • Jiri Prochazka apologizes for UFC 282 withdrawal, explains vacating light heavyweight title

    After Dana White called it "the worst shoulder injury in UFC history," Jiri Prochazka shed light himself on his UFC 282 withdrawal.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history but Portugal’s next generation leads the way

    <strong>Portugal 3-2 Ghana: </strong>Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups but it was Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao who sparkled in a dramatic final half hour

  • UFC 281 ‘Thrill and Agony’: Dustin Poirier tells Michael Chandler ‘this is my house’ in testy exchange

    Watch a preview of the latest edition of "The Thrill and the Agony," which goes behind the scenes in the aftermath of UFC 281.

  • Gareth Southgate admits it would be brave to leave Harry Kane out against USA

    Kane underwent a scan on his foot after the win over Iran.

  • Bogdanovic, Pistons beat Jazz for back-to-back road wins

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II had a season-high 21 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to boost the Detroit Pistons to their second straight road win, 125-116 over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Alec Burks added 18 points. The Pistons had lost seven in a row overall and 10 straight on the road before beating Denver on Tuesday, their first away victory this season. D

  • World Cup 2022 Group H fixtures, teams and tournament venues

    Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana make up Group H

  • Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

    Cristiano Ronaldo, now a free agent, and Portugal begin their Qatar World Cup campaign in Group H

  • Joao Felix adds spark to offer Portugal solution to Cristiano Ronaldo dilemma

    The Selecao overcame Ghana in their World Cup opener in Qatar, as Fernando Santos looks to find the right balance in Qatar

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scores in fifth World Cup as Portugal see off Ghana in thriller

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty broke the deadlock but Portugal also required goals from João Félix and Rafael Leão to defeat a determined Ghana 3-2

  • World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil pushes past Serbia with convincing 2-0 win

    The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.

  • Portugal vs Ghana result: Ronaldo's return to World Cup centre stage

    Portugal vs Ghana result: Ronaldo's return to World Cup centre stage

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-