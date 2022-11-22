Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by mutual agreement - latest updates

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United live: Portugal star ends contract - latest updates - AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be receiving a pay-off from Manchester United after it was announced on Tuesday night that the Portugal striker has left the club by mutual agreement with immediate effect.

The announcement comes in the wake of Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV last week in which he launched blistering attacks on manager Erik ten Hag, the Glazers and the way the club is run.

Telegraph Sport understands that Ronaldo has not been given a settlement after agreeing to walk away from Old Trafford for nothing. With just under eight months still to run on his contract, Ronaldo stood to earn up to another £17 million from the deal.

06:16 PM

67-word statement

By James Ducker

United believed to have had strong legal grounds that Ronaldo breached his contract with his unauthorised, explosive interview and his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month, no compensation will be paid as player and club part company following an ugly end to a long-standing relationship.

United made no reference to the interview in a 67-word statement released on Tuesday night and instead opted for a dignified tone as they thanked the renegade striker for his “immense contribution” over two spells with the club.

United had been hoping for a swift and clean resolution to the mess, rather than getting embroiled in a protracted and potentially costly legal wrangle with Ronaldo, and the announcement follows talks between both parties’ legal teams and Richard Arnold, the United chief executive and the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

06:12 PM

Ronaldo's career in numbers

27 - goals for Ronaldo in his second spell at United, taking his total for the club to 145 in 346 appearances.

18 - Ronaldo's Premier League goal tally last season ranked third in the competition, behind joint Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min with 23.

1 - by contrast, his winner against Everton was his only league goal this season - with his only other strikes coming in the Europa League against Moldovan side Sheriff.

4 - league starts this season, with 10 appearances in total and 580 minutes played. He started all six Europa League group games.

700 - goal landmark Ronaldo reached for his club career when he scored against the Toffees, before adding a 701st against Sheriff.

117 - goals for Portugal, a world record in international football.

450 - club-record goal tally for Real Madrid, currently 121 clear of nearest challenger Karim Benzema. His 311 in LaLiga trail only his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who scored 474 for Barcelona.

140 - Ronaldo also holds the record for goals in the Champions League, currently 11 clear of Messi who is the only other player over 100.

5 - Ballons d'Or won by Ronaldo, exceeded only by Messi's seven.

30 - club trophies won - seven league titles and six domestic cups, split between United, Real and Juventus, five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups and two European and six domestic Super Cups.

06:05 PM

Ronaldo's former team-mate Rio Ferdinand reacts

I think both parties will be delighted now. He obviously [did] that interview with the mindset that he wanted to get out of the football club [...] But I also think that Erik ten Hag will be [very happy too]. What are the motivations [for where Ronaldo goes] next? Is it the Champions League, is it the money? We'll find out, I'm sure, in due course.

06:00 PM

Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

The origins of this huge story started when Ronaldo sat down for a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo hit out at Ten Hag, United's young players, the Glazers and accused the club of betraying him.



05:55 PM

How Telegraph Sport broke the news

On November 14, our Chief Football Correspondent Jason Burt exclusively revealed that United will consider tearing up Ronaldo’s contract in the January transfer window – as long as he does not demand a pay-off for the remainder of his deal.

You can read his piece here.

05:50 PM

No payoff for Ronaldo

Our Northern Football Correspondent James Ducker confirms there will be no payoff for Ronaldo.

He was earning £500,000 a week on a contract that was running until the end of the season.

05:44 PM

Statement from Ronaldo

Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.

05:38 PM

Hello and welcome to the second news story of the day, Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club have been looking to terminate the Portuguse forward's deal since he gave a bombshell interview to TalkTv in which he heavily criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

And now a deal has been agreed which sees the 37-year-old finish his second spell at Old Trafford less than 18 months after rejoining from Juventus.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

