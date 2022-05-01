Cristiano Ronaldo justified in quitting Manchester United if Champions League bid fails, says Dimitar Berbatov

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dimitar Berbatov has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo could not be blamed for quitting Manchester United if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The 37-year-old has hit 23 goals this season as United’s leading scorer but the team is off the pace in the race for fourth place - leaving questions over his future at Old Trafford.

Former teammate Berbatov wants to see Ronaldo continue into next season thanks to his consitent output in front of goal.

“Ronaldo is doing incredibly well for his age with the way he plays and the goals he scores,” the Bulgarian told Betfair. “To have so many Premier League goals in a season at his age is an incredible achievement. He is doing what he needs to do, and that is score goals.

“His game is different now than it was before, but one thing is a constant, the goals. He still produces and scores which is so important.

“He has one more year at United, which is a good thing in my opinion, and now it is down to him whether he stays or leaves. I'd be glad to see him stay and of course things depend on the new manager and on what Ronaldo wants. He is an icon in football and when you are like that your opinion matters.”

However, Berbatov accepts that Ronaldo may want to move on to have one last shot at lifting the Champions League trophy.

“If he decides to go, obviously you can not blame him,” he added. “When you are used to playing Champions League football every year of your career and then you don't have it, it's tough to accept.

“His performances this season show how well he is taking care of himself. He will want to play as long as he can and show that the impossible is possible.

“He has proven that he can still do it at 37 in the Premier League, he likes to prove people wrong and I'm pretty sure that he will want to continue doing that and play a few more years.”