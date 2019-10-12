Cristiano Ronaldo one strike away from 700 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates his goal during the Euro 2020 qualifying match football match between Portugal v Luxembourg. (Credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to within one strike of his 700th career goal as Portugal beat Luxembourg 3-0.

Ronaldo scored his side’s second goal in the game as Portugal eased to victory in Euro 2020 qualifying Group B, keeping them second in the group.

The goal also meant that the Juventus forward is now on 94 international goals and would become only the second player in history to reach 100 goals for his country, if he was to make a century for Portugal.

Iran’s Ali Daei is currently the only player to reach a century for his country.

Oh, @Cristiano 🤤



The legendary forward hit 699 goals for club and country with this sumptuous effort in Portugal's 3-0 win over Luxembourg... pic.twitter.com/oqQn2eWVcd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 11, 2019

Ronaldo’s goal followed Bernardo Silva’s opener, the former Real Madrid man chipping goalkeeper Anthony Moris in the Luxembourg goal.

Goncalo Guedes finished the scoring just before full-time.

The goal was the fourth time that the 34-year-old has scored against Luxembourg in his career, and Ronaldo is already the all-time leading goalscorer for Portugal. Retired striker Pauleta is second on the list, scoring 47 goals for Portugal.

Ronaldo could become only the 6th person to reach 700 career goals when Portugal play Ukraine on Monday.

The ex-Manchester United attacker sits behind Pele, Romario, Ferenc Puskas, Gerd Muller and Biscan in the list of all-time career goals.

