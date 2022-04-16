Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick fires Man Utd to win as fans protest against Glazers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick saved Manchester United’s blushes as they made hard work of beating relegation-threatened Norwich on a day of protests against the Glazer family.

Green and gold flares filled the air along with chants against the long-despised owners before kick-off on Saturday, with thousands joining the protest organised by a recently-formed supporter group called The 1958.

Anti-Glazer songs continued throughout an Old Trafford encounter that looked set to end in a surprise draw after Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki goals cancelled out Ronaldo’s brace.

“You’re not fit to wear the shirt” bellowed some as fan discontent grew, only for star man Ronaldo to rifle home a stunning 25-yard free-kick and seal a hard-fought 3-2 win against Canaries.

A first win in five weeks for Ralf Rangnick’s side was hardly a resounding response to last week’s loss at Everton, but surprise defeats for Tottenham and Arsenal on Saturday have injected new life into United’s top-four hopes.

By contrast, Dean Smith’s rock-bottom Canaries saw their chances of beating the drop dim as Ronaldo proved their undoing on an afternoon when off-field anger dominated the pre-match conversation.

The protestors made their feelings loud and clear before the game, with a number of fans remaining outside until the 17th minute – one minute for every year of the Glazer’s ownership.

Manchester United fans protested against owners the Glazer family
Manchester United fans protested against owners the Glazer family (Martin Rickett/PA)

Those inside Old Trafford let their feeling known from the outset as the team kicked on after an early Pukki chance that David De Gea stood up to.

Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho and Ronaldo had early attempts for the attack-minded hosts, who pressed Norwich into a costly seventh-minute mistake.

Elanga has been a rare bright spot in a wretched season for the Old Trafford giants and his pressing led to him rob the ball off flustered Ben Gibson before squaring for Ronaldo to simply slot home.

Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Sancho had efforts as the United onslaught continued whilst chants against the Glazers echoed around Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Norwich City &#x002013; Premier League &#x002013; Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United ahead in a first half they dominated (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tim Krul superbly denied Lingard at the near post as United pushed for a second that would arrive from a 32nd-minute corner, with Ronaldo rising above Gibson to head home Alex Telles’ set-piece.

Ronaldo sent an audacious overhead kick over against a Norwich side that had created precious little, only to all too easily outmanoeuvre the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

Pukki played inside to Dimitris Giannoulis and United somehow failed to track the Finland forward’s run inside, so too Dowell’s burst to the backpost where he headed home unmarked.

It was a gut punch at the end of what had been a largely one-sided first half and Krul prevented Lingard’s sweetly-struck volley restoring United’s two-goal advantage early in the second period.

Teemu Pukki
Teemu Pukki (left) helped draw Norwich level (Martin Rickett/PA)

Norwich did not make any changes at the break and appeared to have been buoyed by Dowell’s goal, with the roles reversed as City stunned Old Trafford in the 52nd minute.

Goalscorer became provider as Dowell put Pukki through, impressively keeping his cool before striking past De Gea and in off the near post.

The goal was ratified after a VAR check for offside and Milot Rashica would have turned the game on its head was it not for a fine one-handed stop by De Gea that tipped his 20-yard strike wide.

Ronaldo saw a header saved from a Telles corner and Dowell tried his luck from distance as both teams continued to push.

Some United fans showed their discontent and Norwich smelt blood, with Rashica blocked by Dalot before Sam Byram headed over.

A number of fans welcomed Paul Pogba’s substitution, letting him know in no uncertain terms that are happy for him to leave this summer, as the mood threatened to darken.

But as anger mounted Ronaldo provided a release for all those connected to United, hitting a thumping free-kick that Krul could only tip onto the inside of the post as Old Trafford rocked to its foundations.

Bruno Fernandes saw a shot saved and United held off a late Norwich attacks to secure a much-needed three points.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Police: Man arrested for pushing woman into train in California

    A man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said.

  • False claims that the Moskva Russian warship sank... before it sank.

    Russia's main warship in the black sea, the Moskva, sunk off the coast of Ukraine last night. Before Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged that this vessel sunk, many social media users claimed that the warship had already been hit by Ukrainian missiles. The images in the posts have nothing to do with the current war in Ukraine. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Sheldon Keefe making strange decisions on Leafs blue line

    Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has been playing Timothy Liljegren alongside Morgan Rielly in recent games despite Liljegren's uptick in performance when paired with trade deadline addition Mark Giordano.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Zetterlund, Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in the final five minutes and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Sa