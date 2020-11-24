Cristiano Ronaldo gets the last laugh after Ferencvaros player trolls his goal celebration (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (middle) scored Juventus's equalizer against Ferencvaros in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Group G match in Turin. (Miguel Medina/Getty )

As the all-time leading scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal celebration is almost as famous as the Juventus superstar himself.

Myrto Uzuni certainly knows all about Ronaldo’s trademark celly. And the Ferencvaros winger showed it after he fired the little Hungarian club — the lowest ranked team in the Champions League this season — into a surprising lead against Juve in the first half of Tuesday’s Group G match in Italy.

The goal came against the run of play following a lightning-quick counterattack. Uzuni won a header in midfield that sprung forward Tokmac Nguen. Ngunen raced into the box and squared a pass that Uzani fired home following a failed block by Juven defender Alex Sandro. Afterward, he launched himself into the air and spun 180 degrees, landing the dismount a la Ronaldo:

Tribute or trolling, Ronaldo was not about to let the display slide. And it only took the 35-year-old 16 minutes to cancel out Uzuni’s opener and pull the hosts back on level terms again with a gorgeous strike of his own.

The Portuguese great collected a pass from Juan Cuadrado outside the box and fired a wicked low shot that beat visiting keeper Dénes Dibusz to his near post:

That still didn’t stop the incident from becoming a meme before the second half of the match had even kicked off:

