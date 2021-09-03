Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Number 7 at Manchester United

Superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo will once again don the number 7 shirt for Manchester United, the club confirmed.

Ronaldo will be taking over the number from Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani - who moves to number 21. In his first stint, Ronaldo wore number 7, and become one of the best to have worn that number for Man United after the likes of Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

Ronaldo will begin training with the Reds when he has completed five days isolation.

On Thursday, he was released early from international duty by Portugal because of a yellow card he picked up against Ireland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

"I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi [Cavani] for this incredible gesture," Ronaldo said.

"The Portuguese superstar famously wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell at United and we can now confirm that Ronaldo will have it on his back once again," United said on their website.

Ronaldo completed a ‘special’ move back to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day and is in line to make his second debut for Man Utd against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, 11 September.

Ronaldo became the all-time leading men's international goalscorer with two goals against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, but was booked by the referee for removing his shirt.

Ronaldo scored two late headers to take his tally to 111 for Portugal, surpassing the record previously held by Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

