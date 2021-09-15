Cristiano Ronaldo: Fernandinho reveals how close Manchester City came to deal

Fernandinho has revealed that Manchester City held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Mino Raiola (Getty Images)

Fernandinho has revealed that Manchester City held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Mino Raiola about a potential transfer this summer.

Ronaldo was at one point widely tipped to join Pep Guardiola’s side after making his desire to leave Juventus clear.

He was subsequently persuaded to re-sign for Manchester United 12 years after leaving Old Trafford.

However the Manchester City club captain has revealed how close his side were to securing Ronaldo’s signing.

“I think there was a good, considerable chance,” Fernandinho told ESPN. “I think his agent was here at the club renewing the contracts of Ederson, Ruben Dias, seeing the situation of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo.

“Obviously, if you’re there at the table, you can talk about everything and every possible player.”

Ronaldo scored twice as he made his Old Trafford return against Newcastle United on Saturday, following his double with a goal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slipped to a shock defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester City missed out on both Ronaldo and Harry Kane during a summer in which the the Emirati-owned Premier League champions did not significantly add to their striking options, though Jack Grealish was signed from Aston Villa.

Sergio Aguero left the club at the conclusion of his contract and is now a Barcelona player.

The two Manchester clubs are suggested to be perhaps the two leading favourites to challenge for the Premier League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United were beaten by Young Boys (AFP via Getty Images)

And after a summer of investment at Old Trafford that saw Ronaldo return and the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Fernandinho believes the two squads are relatively evenly-matched.

“If you’re going to compare name by name, I think it’s very level. Both teams have a very good squad,” the Brazilian midfielder said, though he explained that he would still give City a slight edge due to the continuity of a successful squad.

“I think that, due to the standard of play, the way we have played for five or six years with Pep [Guardiola], we have a defined standard of play, we know exactly how each player behaves or should behave on the pitch, we know about the quality of each player and how he can play the best role in the matches.

“Having practically the same players since 2017, it’s no wonder the club managed to win three titles in the last five. But without a doubt United, due to history, the weight of the shirt, the quality of the players, in a short period of time can reach the level we are at today.”

