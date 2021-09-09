Cristiano Ronaldo Could Catch Up With Virat Kohli After India vs England 5th Test 2021: Reports

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Manchester United, he has been in the news for making a homecoming. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo could catch up with Virat Kohli after the conclusion of the 5th Test 2021. Currently, Virat Kohli is in Manchester for the 5th Test match which begins on September 10, 2021. However, the schedules of both players seem very tight as the Test match between India and England will end on September 14th. By that time, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Switzerland for the Champions League 2021 game against Young Boys. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer! Virat Kohli Responds To Fan's Query About Indian Captain's Last Google Search.

So it would be interesting to see if the reports are true, how the two stalwarts intend to meet up. We all know that the Indian cricket captain admires Cristiano Ronaldo quite a lot and closely monitors Ronaldo's movements. In fact, Virat Kohli during an Instagram Q&A session had revealed about tracking Ronaldo's transfer moves. Virat and Ronaldo had also done a commercial together and the netizens went berserk with the same.

Check out the video below:

Thank you http://t.co/QPh0Jk6jNf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2014

Virat Kohli's response.

@Cristiano Thanks for the tweet . You are an absolute legend. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 13, 2014

If everything falls in place and if the two happen to meet up, the pictures of the meet would take the Internet by storm. The fans are keeping their fingers crossed and also hope that the two stalwarts meet soon.