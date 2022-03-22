Cristiano Ronaldo calls on Portugal to keep World Cup hopes alive

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have a showdown with Turkey (PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying cry ahead of Portugal’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Turkey this week.

The two nations meet in Porto on Thursday night and the winner will play either Italy or North Macedonia in the World Cup play-off finals next week for a place at Qatar 2022.

Now 37, Ronaldo knows that this could be his last World Cup and is desperate not to miss out on the tournament.

Writing on Instagram, the captain said: “Total focus on World Cup 2022. Proud as always to represent Portugal. We know the road won’t be easy, we have the utmost respect for the opponents we will face and who share the same goals as us. But, together, we will fight to put Portugal in our rightful place. Let’s do this.”

However Portugal will have to get there without veteran defender Pepe, who has been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The Portuguese Football Federation said Pepe has gone into isolation and Tiago Djalo of French club Lille was called as his replacement ahead of Thursday’s playoff game in Porto. It wasn’t yet clear if the 39-year-old Pepe, who plays for Porto, would be able to play the second qualifier next week if Portugal advanced past Turkey.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos also won’t be able to count on the injured Ruben Dias, the team’s other regular starting central defender. Midfielder Ruben Neves is also unavailable because of an injury.