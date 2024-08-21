Cristiano Ronaldo breaks world record as he starts new YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his own YouTube channel - and fans have subscribed in their millions.

The new channel launched on Wednesday and in less than 90 minutes it had surpassed one million followers, breaking the world record for most subscribers gained in one hour.

Ronaldo’s new platform is designed to give fans a glimpse into the life he leads with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

In one of the first videos, the couple reveal some of their secrets in the famous Mr and Mrs game.

Ronaldo also shares a number of his passions in another video, and gives his takes on NFL vs NBA, boxing vs UFC and Rafa Nadal vs Novak Djokovic.

Within four hours, his new page had reached more than four million subscribers.