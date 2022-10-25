Cristiano Ronaldo back training with Manchester United first team after exile

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Manchester United’s first team on Tuesday and is in contention to feature in Thursday’s Europa League match at home to Sheriff.

The forward had been banished from first-team training by Erik ten Hag and excluded from Saturday’s draw at Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham and walking down the tunnel before the end of the match.

Ronaldo and Ten Hag have been in regular contact since and the manager was satisfied it was appropriate to reintegrate the 37-year-old. Ten Hag said he had a responsibility to “set standards and values” when he took disciplinary action against Ronaldo last week.

• More to follow