Cristiano Ronaldo back in Manchester United training after talks with Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has been reintegrated into Manchester United’s first-team plans after holding talks with Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese striker was dropped last week after storming down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time of last Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Ten Hag banishing him to train with the under-21s.

Ronaldo was not considered for selection ahead of the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, and Ten Hag said that he would speak with the 37-year-old on Monday, adding that he would need to see contrition from the forward before he could bring him back into his plans.

Ronaldo was pictured arriving at United’s Carrington training ground on Tuesday morning, and although it’s understood no showdown talks had taken place between the pair, they are said to have been in constant dialogue. As a result, Ronaldo was back in training on Tuesday and will be considered for Thursday’s visit of Sheriff to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United in action during a Manchester United training session at Carrington Training Ground on October 25, 2022 in Manchester, England - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

There was further good news for Ten Hag with the return to fitness of England centre-back Harry Maguire, the timely return coming after centre-back Raphael Varane left the Stamford Bridge pitch in tears at the weekend after suffering an injury when stretching for the ball.

Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were also involved in training and will be available for the Europa League group game.