Cristiano Ronaldo: Police investigating phone incident after Manchester United defeat at Everton

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apologised for a post-match ‘outburst’ (Getty Images)

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault after Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to smash a fan's phone following Manchester United’s defeat to Everton.

Footage of a frustrated Ronaldo appeared to show him strike the phone out of a young Everton fan's hand as he left the Goodison Park pitch limping at full time.

The 37-year-old later publicly apologised on social media, describing the incident as an ‘outburst’.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch.

"Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.

"Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police contact centre quoting reference number 228 of 9 April 2022."

In a statement posted across his social media channels, Ronaldo said: "It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Anthony Gordon’s first half goal gave relegation-threatened Everton three important points while damaging United’s slim hopes of a top-four finish in the process.

Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up against Everton having missed last weekend's 1-1 draw with Leicester City through illness but struggled to make an impact.

The defeat left United rooted in seventh-place, six points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur with no games in hand, facing a year with Champions League football.

“If we play like we did here we just don't deserve it," said interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

“The players themselves should be eager to play international football, if possible Champions League. In order to qualify for Europe you have to be able to score in 95 minutes in a game like this."