Cristiano Ronaldo apologises after appearing to smash Everton fan’s phone following Manchester United defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after a video appeared to show him smashing an Everton fan’s phone following Manchester United’s defeat at Old Trafford.

As the striker walked off the pitch after the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park, footage seemingly showed Ronaldo slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand that left it broken on the ground.

Reports after the match suggested that United were looking into the incident, and Ronaldo has now taken to Instagram to address the situation and offer the fan involved tickets to a match at Old Trafford.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

#MUFC are looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and what eyewitnesses say was a mobile phone hitting the ground after his side's defeat at Goodison Park.



David De Gea labelled United ‘a disgrace’ after the defeat at Goodison Park, against an Everton side that went into the match sorely lacking in form and confidence.

It almost certainly brings an end to United’s hopes of Champions League football next season. They trail Tottenham in fourth by six points, with seven Premier League matches.

What is less certain is what happens at United this summer - Ralf Rangnick will almost certainly not be in charge beyond the end of the current campaign, with the focus now on appointing a new interim boss.