Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Man United of ‘betrayal’ in shock explosive Piers Morgan interview

(Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has accused Manchester United of "betraying" him in an explosive interview he insists the fans deserve to hear.

Ronaldo, who returned to the club last summer in a stunning deadline-day move, has claimed the club are trying to force him out and make him the "black sheep", telling Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV: "Not only the coach [Erik ten Hag], but the other two or three guys around that are around the club."

On Ten Hag, he said: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you."

He continued: “I think the fans should know the truth,” he says. “I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.

“But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal . . . a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.”

More follows.