Cristian Stellini reading nothing into Chelsea slump

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini has insisted Chelsea’s dismal form can recover ahead of their clash at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Stellini, who has taken charge of Tottenham on a temporary basis in place of the absent Antonio Conte, understands Chelsea’s quality despite the Blues sitting in 10th place.

Graham Potter’s side have picked up just two wins in their last 14 games in all competitions and another defeat on Sunday could see the pressure on the Chelsea boss intensify.

Chelsea languish in 10th place as their poor form worsens (PA/Steven Paston)

“A team like Chelsea can recover and win many games in a row. But we have to think about our game and not what happened after,” Stellini said.

The Italian reiterated that he remains focused on his own side’s preparation as Spurs look to break their eight-game winless run against Chelsea in the Premier League.

“We have to think about us and our way to be better, our way and the target we want to reach. Not think about what the opponent can do or not do,” he said.

Sunday’s fixture could see another start for the in-form Emerson Royal who has flourished in recent weeks.

The Brazilian captured the plaudits for his performance in Spurs’ 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League earlier this month and then scored against West Ham last week.

This is an Emerson Royal appreciation post 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FOu6bGBAKh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023

Stellini said: “Emerson needed time to understand the difference in the culture of football. But at the same time, he has to be himself. He has to show who he is.

“Sometimes this type of player loses confidence if he doesn’t feel love around him. We don’t have to stop to give him this but let him understand the difference in the type of football.”

The wing-back’s renaissance in form has sparked questions over whether he should be considered for Brazil’s national team.

“If he continues to play like this, I think it’s compulsory for Brazil to call him. I hope for him that that can happen,” Stellini said.