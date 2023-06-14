Cristian Stellini breaks silence on ‘a thousand problems’ at Tottenham

Former Tottenham assistant manager and acting head coach Cristian Stellini has opened up on a turbulent season at the club.

Spurs endured a miserable end to their campaign, with Antonio Conte publicly lambasting his squad before being relieved of his duties and replaced by Stellini, who was also dismissed after a humbling 6-1 loss at Newcastle.

Speaking for the first time since his time at Spurs ended, Stellini has described the season as one of "a thousand problems and dramatic situations", from the tragic death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone and the distruption of the World Cup.

He told TMW Radio: "The experience you gain by being close to top-level professionals helps you gain experience at certain times.

“It was a difficult season, I think it was a season never experienced like this, because it was crowned with a thousand problems and dramatic situations.

“Ventrone’s death was devastating for us and with the World Cup in between, everything was generally difficult.

“Mister Conte was also ill, so it was very complicated. It’s a year that will help everyone for the future.”