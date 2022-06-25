No-hitter! Cristian Javier, two Astros relievers combine to hold New York Yankees hitless

Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier and two relievers combined on a no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Saturday, befuddling the powerful lineup en route to a 3-0 victory at Yankee Stadium.

Javier was dominant, throwing 115 pitches, 71 for strikes in seven innings and struck out 13 batters, while only walking one. New York entered the contest scoring 5.08 runs a game, second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and were shut out for the fifth time in 2022.

Hector Neris worked around two walks in the eighth, but didn't allow a hit.

“I said, ‘I have to get it for my team, I have to get it for Javy,’” Neris said after the game.

In the ninth, Ryan Pressly, who allowed a game-tying three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in a 7-6 loss Thursday, struck out Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson and the last of Houston's 150 pitches on the day, Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to third for the final out.

It was the 14th no-hitter in Astros history, and the Yankees were no-hit for only the eighth time in their history.

“To do it in New York, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Pressly said postgame.

This is the second time in the past 20 years that the Astros have thrown a combined no-hitter in the Bronx. On June 11, 2003, six Houston pitchers – Roy Oswalt, Pete Munro, Kirk Sarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel and Billy Wagner – held New York hitless at the old Yankee Stadium.

“I feel really happy, really proud right now for this moment that God has given me,” Javier said through interpreter after the win.

Ryan Pressly, catcher Martin Maldonado, Hector Neris and Cristian Javier pose for a photo after their combined no-hitter.

The Astros, with the second-best record in the American League, got their runs on a J.J. Matijevic home run in the seventh off Gerrit Cole, who took the loss after allowing four hits and one run in seven innings, while striking out eight.

The next inning, Jose Altuve took a 96 mph Michael King sinker and deposited it into the second deck to give Houston a 2-0 lead in the 8th.

Pinch hitter Yuli Gurriel singled to center to drive in another run in the 9th.

It was third no-hitter in the majors this season.

On April 29, the New York Mets behind Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo and Joely Rodriguez combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers shut down the Tampa Bay Rays with his own gem on May 10.

