Cristian Arango and Gareth Bale score in LAFC victory over Real Salt Lake

LAFC forward Gareth Bale, shown here during a match against Seattle on July 29, scored in a 4-1 victory against Real Salt Lake on Saturday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half and LAFC cruised to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Arango’s first goal gave LAFC (16-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, but Sergio Cordova answered three minutes later for RSL (9-8-7) to tie the match.

Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead for good with a goal in the 17th minute.

Arango made it 3-1 in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season and Gareth Bale capped the scoring in the 87th.

Maxime Crepeau had two saves for LAFC. Zac MacMath saved four shots for RSL.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.