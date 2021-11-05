Criss Angel and Wife Shaunyl Benson Welcome Baby Daughter Illusia Angelina in Emergency C-Section

Shaunyl Benson and Criss Angel

Criss Angel's new addition has arrived.

The Las Vegas–based illusionist and musician, 53, and his wife Shaunyl Benson welcomed their third baby, daughter Illusia Angelina Sarantakos, on Friday morning during an emergency cesarean section, he announced on Instagram.

The newborn weighed 4 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 17 inches long at birth.

"IT'S A GIRL!!! 🍾❤️🎉 Ran to the hospital early this morning where my love @shaunylbenson had to have an emergency C-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy," Angel wrote, sharing a video from the hospital. "... She is currently in NICU. Both her and momma are resting and doing well."

In the video, the dad meets his baby girl and says, "Look how beautiful you are. Hi, baby! Yes, she's beautiful."

The couple announced the pregnancy news and the sex of the baby on Father's Day in June, revealing it in a sweet video along with their two sons, Johnny Crisstopher, 7½, and Xristos Yanni, 2½.

Benson later posted a video of the moment she broke her surprise pregnancy news to the family. In the caption, she wrote, "Baby number 3 was absolutely unexpected, thanks to you tequila! Here's how I told @crissangel and our family! Little girl arriving December 2021."

Angel commented at the time, "So happy for our little girl, you my love and our blessed family but I guess nothing is private. I love you forever."

In an Oct. 22 Instagram post, Benson documented her baby bump in several photos and offered an update on her pregnancy.

"I won't ever sugar coat things but I'm at that stage where pregnancy just really really sucks," she explained. "I feel gross; I'm sore, I feel huge, I'm grumpy, hungry and not to mention I have to pee every second.. can someone remind me why I'm doing this for a third time? Oh yes, because it will be worth it."