This Crispy Tofu With Spicy Sichuan Glaze Salad Recipe Will Win Over Your Kids

Cooking With Kids is a weekly recipe series on getting creative in the kitchen with the family.

Say goodbye to sad salads and learn how to up your salad game with MasterChef finalist, Sandy Tang’s recipe, which is ideal for either a quick and easy lunch or light dinner.

Whether it’s helping coat the tofu with seasoned cornflour or making the glaze, kids can get involved at almost every step of the way.

“It’s important to make sure all sides are coated evenly to ensure the tofu doesn’t burn and to get a full burst of flavour with every bite. Once coated, they need to shake off the excess,” Tang says. “They can also be tasked with making the glaze, whilst being educated about what flavours work well together.”

Aside from getting experimental with bold flavours and learning how to balance a tasty combination of savoury, sour and sweet. Kids can learn about the benefits of tofu, which may be a new ingredient to them.

“It’s a versatile and fulfilling meat alternative and is a great source of protein,” she explains. “They can also be introduced to flavours from around the world. Lee Kum Kee’s seasoned rice vinegar, for example, has been made from authentic vinegar from Zhenjiang, a city in eastern China on the banks of the Yangtze river. Pull out a map and give your kids a geography lesson while you’re cooking. Teach them about how cultures and locations influence food and ways of cooking.”

Worried about spice levels for kids? You and your little ones can work together to make adjustments to suit their spice levels, if needed. “Stimulate their palates, allow them to explore the amount of heat they are happy to taste,” Tang adds. “You can also remove the chilli bean sauce from the recipe if you’d prefer a non-spicy version.”

Crispy tofu with Spicy Sichuan Glaze Salad

Serves: 2 | Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

3 tbsp cornflour

2 tsp five-spice powder

1 tsp salt

500g firm tofu, patted dry and cut into 2cm slices

1 ½...

