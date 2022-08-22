These crispy mushroom nuggets are the perfect vegan treat for your next party

In The Know by Yahoo

If you’re craving the taste of fried chicken sans the chicken, you’ll definitely want to try these fantastic crispy vegan mushroom nuggets. With the help of oyster mushrooms coated in a vegan buttermilk batter, you don’t have to eat meat to hop on the fried chicken food trend. These vegan nuggets are so tasty that you won’t believe they take less than 30 minutes to make. On this episode of In The Know: Kitchen Etc, join vegan cookbook author Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou) as she shows viewers how to make a vegan rendition of fried chicken nuggets.

Ingredients

10 oyster mushrooms

1 cup soy milk

1 ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 ½ tbsp hot sauce

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp corn starch

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

Olive oil spray

Instructions

Chop the oyster mushrooms into nugget-sized pieces. Be sure to use the entire mushroom from cap to stem! For the vegan buttermilk marinade, whisk together the soy milk, apple cider vinegar, nutritional yeast, and hot sauce, then set the mixture aside. Make the dry batter by combining all-purpose flour, corn starch, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Take each bite-sized oyster mushroom and completely coat it in the dry batter, followed by the vegan buttermilk. Repeat this process with the remaining mushrooms. Place each marinated oyster mushroom nugget into an air fryer, then cover them with olive oil spray. Air fry the vegan nuggets at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes, flipping them over halfway through. Serve with vegan chipotle mayo, and enjoy!

