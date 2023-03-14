CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research 2023 Annual Meeting

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced an oral presentation of preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place April 14 – 19, 2023, in Orlando, FL.

Title: CTX112 and CTX131: Next-generation CRISPR/Cas9-engineered allogeneic (allo) CAR T cells incorporating novel edits that increase potency and efficacy in the treatment of lymphoid and solid tumors

Session Type: Drug Development Special Track Session

Session Title: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 1

Location: Tangerine Ballroom 2, Convention Center

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, 1:25 – 1:40 p.m. ET

The data are embargoed until the beginning of the Drug Development Special Track Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET on April 16, 2023. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.crisprtx.com once the presentation concludes.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

+1-617-307-7503

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Eides

+1-617-315-4493

rachel.eides@crisprtx.com



