CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (NASDAQ:CRSP) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 24.8x CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 11.4x and even P/S lower than 3x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How CRISPR Therapeutics Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CRISPR Therapeutics has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is CRISPR Therapeutics' Revenue Growth Trending?

CRISPR Therapeutics' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an explosive gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has fallen 41% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 72% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 83% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it concerning that CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does CRISPR Therapeutics' P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It comes as a surprise to see CRISPR Therapeutics trade at such a high P/S given the revenue forecasts look less than stellar. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with CRISPR Therapeutics, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

