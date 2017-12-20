Crisp, Green help Washington drill Bethune-Cookman 106-55

SEATTLE (AP) -- David Crisp hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Dominic Green added six 3s and 18 points off the bench as Washington pulled away in the second half to beat travel-weary Bethune-Cookman 106-55 on Tuesday night.

Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent. Four of Washington's first eight wins had come by seven points or less, including last Sunday's 80-77 win over Loyola Marymount.

The Huskies blitzed the Wildcats with a huge second-half as the fatigue of two days of travel issues finally caught up with Bethune-Cookman. The second half became a stream of turnovers by the Wildcats and easy baskets for the Huskies. Washington outscored the Wildcats 63-19 in the second half as Bethune-Cookman committed 17 turnovers and shot 20 percent.

Jaylen Nowell added 15 points and Nahaziah Carter had 11 off the bench for the Huskies.

Isaiah Bailey led Bethune-Cookman (5-8) with 16 points and Brandon Tabb added 11. The Wildcats had major travel troubles getting to Seattle due to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport being crippled by a power outage on Sunday. The majority of Bethune-Cookman's roster spent most of Tuesday traveling, starting the day in Nashville, with a connection in Denver and finally arriving in Seattle less than four hours before tip. Bethune-Cookman's traveling party was supposed to all arrive in Seattle on Sunday.

The Wildcats looked lethargic early, falling behind by 13 in the opening 11 minutes before a flurry of 3-pointers provided a jolt. The Wildcats went on a 25-13 scoring spurt to pull within 35-34 on Soufiyane Diakite's driving basket with 3 minutes left in the half. Washington had one more surge to close the half and took a 43-36 lead at the break.