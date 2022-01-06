Crisis, what crisis? Florida Republicans deny Omicron is straining hospitals

Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP

While Florida has experienced a record number of Covid-19 cases and sharp increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks, there is disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over whether the Omicron surge has actually overwhelmed the state’s healthcare system.

For example, Florida Republican senator Marco Rubio posted on Twitter that there “is no Omicron hospital ‘surge’ in Florida. People admitted for non-Covid reasons get tested. If they test positive they get counted as a ‘Covid patient.’”

Infectious disease experts and Florida hospital leaders say that – while there is some validity to the assessment that data showing an increase in Covid hospitalizations and cases can in part be attributed to increased testing – the state’s hospitals still face potentially serious staffing shortages. One hospital in the state had to close its maternity ward because of a Covid outbreak among staff.

But in short, Florida has become a focal point of the often politicized debate over whether the Omicron variant is dangerous enough to overwhelm hospital systems and requires precautions taken earlier in the pandemic.

“I think there are certainly pressure points because of staffing challenges,” said Dr Joshua Lenchus, chief medical officer of Broward Health. “There has been a tremendous shift with nurses and respiratory therapists that have migrated to areas in greatest need and some areas that may compensate them better than other areas.”

Florida, which its rightwing Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, touts as a place free of federal and other states’ draconian Covid-related restrictions, has seen a 566% increase in Covid cases over the past two weeks and a 246% increase in Covid hospitalizations during that time, according to data from the New York Times.

Sixty-four percent of the state has been vaccinated against the virus, which is slightly higher than the country’s vaccination rate.

DeSantis on Monday at a press conference described other states as “letting hysteria drive them to doing really damaging things”.

While acknowledging a shortage in Covid tests, the governor and Florida’s surgeon general also said that people were testing themselves for the virus too much and that the state would issue new guidance on testing.

“Without it, we’re going to be sort of stuck in the same cycle. So, it’s really time for people to be living, to make the decisions they want regarding vaccination, to enjoy the fact that many people have natural immunity,” said the state surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo.

Florida Democrats blamed DeSantis for the fact that state residents have recently waited hours in line to get a Covid test.

“We have not received any assistance from the state of Florida at our testing sites,” Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange county, a Democrat, said, according to NBC News. “Local governments have been left to figure it out and respond on our own. We are doing our best.”

The testing shortage has also prompted some Florida residents to visit emergency rooms in search of tests. The Florida Hospital Association last week on Twitter urged people with mild or no symptoms not to visit emergency rooms for tests and instead find a testing site.

“While facing the strain of workforce challenges, ERs are being put under increased pressure to provide care,” the organization stated.

Lenchus, of Broward Health, attributes the demand for tests in emergency rooms to the long wait at testing sites and the fact that people don’t first turn to their primary care provider.

“They show up at the emergency rooms thinking they are going to get a test,” said Lenchus. “Our hospital, as well as other hospitals, are not community testing sites. We have a limited supply of tests … like others do, and those tests should be reserved for people who are symptomatic and admitted to the hospital.”

Still, Broward Health tests all patients who are admitted.

While Rubio described some of the Covid hospitalization data as misleading, those tests are still important because not everyone presents with classic Covid symptoms – even though the virus could be the reason for the hospitalization – and the virus can complicate other diseases, said Dr Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

Even if a patient comes to the hospital for a different issue, a positive Covid test is important because “we have to treat that patient differently”, said Marty. The personal protective equipment “we use is different even if that person’s symptoms are not directly related to Covid”.

Regardless of how representative the Covid infection and hospitalization numbers are of the scale of the problem in Florida, the virus continues to upend normal care and staffing. On 2 January, Holy Cross Health in Broward county had to shut down its labor and delivery unit because of staffing shortages due to people who became sick with the virus.

Five patients have been transferred to Broward Health, and a number of other patients proactively changed their plans to physicians at the hospital, according to a Broward Health spokesperson.

“There are still staffing challenges, and I think we as a healthcare community work together to ensure that the care of the community is still addressed,” said Lenchus.

He and Marty both said they expected the wave to peak in the coming weeks. They are also waiting on state or federal government to provide additional monoclonal antibody treatments and Pfizer’s new antiviral pill.

“I would imagine things perhaps could be better if the governor and the president played nicer together, but I would hope that as two professionals, they understand that protection of the public – which is in the oath that they swore when they took office – should take precedence over everything else,” said Lenchus. “And to their credit, when push comes to shove, when we do get into a crisis, perhaps there is some politicking, but they do come to the table and do what is right.”