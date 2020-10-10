Crisis at the box office: Australian cinemas teeter on Covid cliffhanger

Months after the initial Covid-19 restrictions closed all cinemas, Australian moviegoers are beginning to return for socially distanced screenings across most of the country.

But with most major international releases delayed, the large chains that rely on blockbusters face an uncertain future. And for independent operators, more accustomed to showing reruns of classics and local titles, the outlook is not much clearer.

As indoor attendance restrictions ease in states other than Victoria, some in the industry are confident Australians who have tired of lockdowns and streamed TV series will return to cinemas for the traditionally busy end-of-year period. But operators who are still paying rent and staff, now with a smaller contribution from jobkeeper, worry that revenue may not return quickly enough to save them all.

Rent crisis

In 2019, Australia’s 524 cinemas – with 2,310 screens and 439,772 seats – recorded about 85m admissions, generating $1.23bn in box office revenue, according to Screen Australia data.

IBISWorld’s William Chapman says: “Australians have been pretty reliable cinema-goers, but as the cinemas can seat more people, will they want to see the films on offer?”

In a report on Australia’s cinema industry in April, the senior analyst made the bleak prediction that forced closures would drive down revenue, while Australians in lockdown flocked to the streaming platforms.

Chapman has since been analysing box office data covering the periods when cinemas have been able to reopen with reduced capacities – shaped by different indoor gathering restrictions in various states.

He predicts box office revenue in 2020 will be about 25% of the 2019 figure, and expects to see aggressive tactics to draw Australians back in over the coming months.

“I think cinema operators will definitely look at discounting tickets, and promotion offers, to try and entice people back,” he says. Before the pandemic, about two-thirds of a cinema’s revenue came from the box office, while food and drink accounted for about 20%, with the remainder coming from advertising.

While Australia has so far been spared the wholesale closure of multiplexes seen in the UK, Chapman believes the viability of large chains will ultimately depend on how long big international releases continue to be delayed and whether Australians “will have the money to spare on a ticket given economic issues and the comparative cheapness of streaming services”.

Village and Event can raise debt as publicly listed companies, he says, while Hoyts’ Chinese owner, the Wanda Group, “might have deeper pockets to fund losses”.

Kirk Edwards, chief executive of Village Cinemas, says the cost of rent is a particular issue for larger chains.

My number one, key concern for all cinemas, is that we need greater support from landlords Kirk Edwards, Village Cinemas

Because his chain – which includes 58 cinemas in Australia, including some jointly run with Event – exceeds the $50m revenue threshold, it has not been covered by rent relief codes. He says the larger operators, often in shopping centres, which demand higher rents, have struggled as a result.

“Cinemas in Australia pay $280m in rent a year and the industry employs 13,500 staff,” Edwards says.

“We do more admissions than all professional sports in Australia combined.

“My number one, key concern for all cinemas, is that we need greater support from landlords.”

Michael Hawkins, executive director of the National Association of Cinema Operators, says the industry is grateful for jobkeeper, but “without government support for rent for major chains, it will be very difficult for some operators to survive” if a second or third wave shuts cinemas again.

A moviegoing audience dons masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: RgStudio/Getty Images More

Delayed releases

