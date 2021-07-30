Criminal Minds Shocker: Paget Brewster Says Revival Is Likely 'Dead'
It appears Paramount+’s in-the-works Criminal Minds revival is on the verge of getting toe tagged.
Paget Brewster, who was one of several OG stars being eyed to appear in the follow-up, announced on social media Thursday that the project is knocking on the Grim Reaper’s door.
More from TVLine
All Stars 6 Delivers One of the Wildest Eliminations in Drag Race Herstory
The Game: Brittany Daniel, Pooch Hall Back for Revival -- Who's Missing?
On Evil, Sheryl's Weird Doll Stuff Is Just the Beginning: 'It's Not Going to Be Good,' Katja Herbers Previews
“Sadly, we think it’s dead,” she declared on Twitter in response to a fan’s query about the status of the project. “I’ll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”
No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.
— paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021
TVLine has reached out to reps for CBS Studios and Paramount+ for comment.
As TVLine reported earlier this year, the plan for the Criminal Minds revival is to feature a mix of legacy characters (primarily from the show’s final season) and new ones, not dissimilar to what CBS has planned with its in-the-works CSI sequel series. That reconstituted BAU will then track a singular case over the entire season, breaking from the OG series’ Case of the Week format.
It was 17 months ago that Criminal Minds aired its Season 15/series finale; TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “B,” while we handed it a less enthusiastic “C.” The final-season cast from which the Paramount+ revival hopes to coax some returns included series vets Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness and Paget Brewster as well as Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.
Best of TVLine
Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next on Lovecraft, MacGyver, Forever, Prodigal Son, Dallas, 38 Others
'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Carnival Row, The Orville, Russian Doll, Pose, Blood & Treasure and 28 Others
Saved by the Bell Revival: Everything to Know About the Peacock Sequel Series
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter