'Criminal Minds' Fans Are "Sad” After Matthew Gray Gubler's Surprise Announcement

Matthew Gray Gubler may not be currently starring in Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+, but that doesn't mean he's not riling up fans about his solo projects.

In late November, the Dollface actor had followers in suspense after posting a series of cryptic videos on Instagram. He later surprised everyone when he revealed that he had created a Rumple Buttercup stuffed animal, the titular character from his 2019 children's book Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas. Belonging and Being Yourself. But the news didn't end there — he resurfaced a week later to announce that the toy (whose proceeds went to the organization One Step Beyond Fine Arts) was out of stock.

"Congratulations to all the warm necks who got a 'Huggable Rumple' before he sold out," he wrote on Instagram on December 9. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping support Rumple’s favorite cause! @osbifinearts."

When folks realized the Alvin and the Chipmunks star's first project post-Criminal Minds had flown off the shelves, they immediately began reacting on social media. And one request appeared again and again: for Matthew to do a re-stock of the Rumple Buttercup plush toy.

"I'm so sad I wasn't able to buy one I'm a big fan of yours, love [you] ❤️❤️," one person wrote in the comments section. "Please please please restock, so many of us still want a Rumple to hug," another added. "OH NOOOOOO WHEN IS THE RESTOCK???" a different follower said.

Presently, Matthew hasn't officially disclosed whether more dolls of the kid-friendly monster will be back on his online gift shop. Luckily, he does have other collectible items available for sale, so fans can still snag a Rumple-themed piece.

As for what else the 42-year-old actor has up his sleeve, that is to be determined. He hasn't mentioned anything in terms of coming back to the Criminal Minds franchise, despite fans begging him to join the reboot. But his co-stars seem confident that he'll eventually return as Dr. Spencer Reid when it's the right time for him.

"We all would love for him to come back, at any moment, and he knows that," A.J. Cook told Collider. "I think he will come back, at some point, to play ... I really miss him ... I think some things will be in the works. I hope it happens for season 2."

Who knows, maybe Matthew's next big announcement will be about Criminal Minds ... with a side of Rumple Buttercup news as well.

