'Criminal Minds' Fans Are Going Off After Matthew Gray Gubler Posts Rare Personal Photos

Matthew Gray Gubler Posts Rare Personal Instagram


Fans may not know where Dr. Spencer Reid is currently at on Criminal Minds: Evolution, but Matthew Gray Gubler is giving folks insight into his personal life off-screen.

The former CBS actor recently delighted his Instagram followers when he uploaded a collection of rare personal photos to the social media platform. The sentimental pictures showed what the holiday season was like during his childhood, including memories of receiving a variety of gifts to making faces at his pet ferret. Rounding out the unexpected photo series was a current picture of him dressed as Santa and another alongside his mom, Marilyn.

"Merry Christmas from me, my mom, and mr. nibbles ❤️," he captioned the post on December 26.

Naturally, seeing Matthew in various stages of life had Criminal Minds fans immediately reacting in the comments section. But among the holiday wishes, there was one particular present they all wished for. Viewers wanted the Dollface star to come back to the series that made him famous.

"Happy holidays!! Miss you on the new season of Criminal Minds 🥺," one person wrote on Instagram. "Miss you on Criminal Minds … it's good but lacks something without your acting abilities," another user noted. "Where are you? I've been watching Criminal Minds it's just not the same without you," a different follower added.

So, will fans get their wish and see the actor when new episodes of the Criminal Minds franchise return to Paramount+ on January 12? That's currently to be determined, as neither cast nor crew have explicitly confirmed that Spencer — and subsequently, Matthew — will reappear on the procedural drama. Right now, he seems to be keeping himself busy by promoting the latest merchandise from his 2019 New York Times bestselling children's book, Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself.

What's more, this isn't the first time Matthew has shown off his mom online. He frequently calls out Marilyn during promotional interviews and shares posts of her to his social media, like a spooky mother-son Instagram moment during Halloween season this past October.

At this rate, maybe we'll see more of Matthew's life as we quickly approach Valentine's Day ...

