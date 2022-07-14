Criminal Minds Is Back! Show Gets Picked Up at Paramount+ for Limited Series Revival: Reports

criminal-minds

The case is closed on the question of a revival of Criminal Minds, and the news is good!

The popular procedural, which ended in 2020, has been batted around the internet and beyond, as fans and cast alike clamor for more of the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Now, those cries are being heard. The show is officially returning for a limited series revival on Paramount+, according to TV Line and Deadline.

Per the outlets, the streaming service has ordered ten episodes of the series, continuing the stories of beloved characters, the crimes they solve and the lives they lead outside of the unit.

At this time, no premiere date has been announced.

A rep for Paramount+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

Joe Mantegna, known for playing David Rossi on Criminal Minds, seemingly celebrated the news on Tuesday by posting a photo of himself on a sound stage with a big tease in the caption.

"Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds" he wrote.

Not only is Mantegna set to return, but so is Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Kirsten Vangsness, according to the outlets. However, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are not expected to be in the limited series.

The crime drama series "revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again," according to the show's website. The long-running CBS show was created by Jeff Davis and premiered in 2005. It was on the air for 15 seasons before coming to an end.

No, and sadly, we think it's dead.I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 30, 2021

The new revival comes almost a year after Brewster replied to a fan inquiring about the show coming back.

"No, and sadly, we think it's dead. I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer," Brewster tweeted.

Ahead of the final season, Amy Reisenbach, CBS' EVP current programs, told Deadline that Criminal Minds "is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it."

"It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It's been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios)," Reisenbach added.