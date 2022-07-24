Crimes over Jan. 6 go 'all the way up to Donald Trump,' Adam Kinzinger says

TAL AXELROD
·3 min read
Former President Donald Trump committed crimes related to last year's Capitol riot and should ideally be charged by the Justice Department, House Jan. 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger contended on Sunday.

"I certainly hope they're moving forward," Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl of the Justice Department's separate investigation into the events around the insurrection. "I certainly think there's evidence of crimes, and I think it goes all the way up to Donald Trump."

The remarks come after the House committee wrapped up its summer hearings, with the final one last weed focusing on Trump's inaction for 187 minutes as his supporters ransacked the Capitol.

The Justice Department is waging a parallel investigation that Democrats and other Trump critics have expressed hope will ultimately target the former president. Attorney General Merrick Garland has repeatedly refused to make any promises but indicated last week that "no person" is above the law.

MORE: AG Garland reiterates 'no person' -- not even Trump -- is above the law over Jan. 6

All the while, Trump is increasingly teasing a third presidential campaign, with reports suggesting a launch could come as soon as the fall before the midterm elections.

When pressed about the optics of the Justice Department investigating a former president, Kinzinger said he was more concerned about the precedent that would be set if Trump is not charged.

"We never want to get in a position as a country what you see in failed democracies where every last administration is prosecuted. But there is a massive difference between 'I'm gonna prosecute the last administration for political vengeance' and not prosecuting an administration that literally attempted a failed coup. That is a precedent I'm way more concerned about," Kinzinger said.

PHOTO: Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., July 21, 2022. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

"If there is evidence that this happened from a judicial perspective, if there is the ability to move forward on prosecuting and you don't, you basically set the floor for future behavior by any president," he added. "And I don't think a democracy can survive that."

MORE: Dramatic details you may have missed from Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing

"This is a guy who's sounding like he's going to run again, so he would be being prosecuted by the president he is potentially running against. Do you worry about what that looks like? It does have kind of a banana republic feel to it, doesn't it?" Karl pressed.

"I worry about everything that has happened for the past few years, and really, I worry about everything that can happen in the future. That includes things what happens if a president's running for office and he's indicted? How does that feel? But the converse of that is what if we don't do anything?" Kinzinger responded.

"What happens if we look and say, 'well, he's running again, we're concerned how it's going to look, so that whole coup attempt thing, let's put that behind us and hope it never happens again?' Because it will happen again," Kinzinger added.

Kinzinger also lashed out at Republicans who echo Trump's doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election, suggesting they're duping their voters.

"Ladies and gentlemen, and particularly my Republican friends, your leaders, by and large, have been lying to you," he said. "They know the election wasn't stolen, but they're going to send out fundraising requests, they're going to take your money from you, and they're going to use you to stay in power. You're being abused."

