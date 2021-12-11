What crimes happened near you in Fort Worth? Latest map shows 877 including one murder

There were 877 crimes recorded by the Fort Worth Police Department from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4., according to collected city data compiled by the Star-Telegram.

One murder was reported on Dec. 2 at 2:43 p.m. on E Lancaster Avenue. Theft was the highest recorded crime with 126 instances.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Nov. 28th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.