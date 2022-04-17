‘Crimes of the Future’ International Trailer Reveals More Footage of David Cronenberg’s Return to Body Horror

There are not many sentences that will excite film lovers more than “David Cronenberg made a new movie,” but “David Cronenberg made a new body horror movie” is certainly one of them. The legendary director is set to return to Cannes this spring with “Crimes of the Future,” his first feature film since 2014’s “Maps to the Stars.” But the film appears to have more in common with his classic works like “The Fly.”

The official synopsis for “Crimes of the Future” reads: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission — to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

The subject matter is certainly familiar to Cronenberg, who made his name directing twisted stories about the human body mutating such as “Videodrome” and “The Dead Zone.” In the subsequent decades his films took on more of an arthouse sensibility, but “Crimes of the Future” could represent the ultimate fusion of Cronenberg’s two eras. The film is likely to be one of the most anticipated titles at Cannes this year, but the international trailer offers some new additional footage to make the wait a little easier for cinephiles.

The first teaser revealed a series of striking images from the film along with the repeated refrain “it is time to stop seeing. It is time to stop speaking. It is time to listen.” But the film’s international trailer is a little heftier, revealing more dialogue between the characters as they discuss a controversial procedure that may not even be legal and could potential render humanity obsolete. Any Cronenberg fans who were already looking forward to the film should only find their excitement heightened by the trailer.

“Crimes of the Future” will premiere in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Watch the international trailer below:

