Crime writer's lost laptop containing unfinished novel found 'run over' in the snow

Gareth Davies
·2 min read
One of Britain's leading crime writers, who lost a laptop containing the draft of her next novel in a blizzard in Shetland, said it has been found.

Ann Cleeves appealed for help after losing the computer, which she feared may have fallen out of her bag as she made her way through Lerwick in wintry conditions on Monday.

She revealed on Thursday evening that the laptop had been found in the snow by a "sharp-eyed" young woman.

Rachel Wiseman was "digging out her car from the snow when she recovered it".

Her mother Angela McWilliam posted a photograph of the computer on her children's school bus WhatsApp group "thinking it might have been a school laptop".

Tweeting Cleeves, Ms McWilliam said she was "glad it’s found".

The novelist had initially said on the social media platform: "Here it is! Found in the snow not far from where I was staying by sharp-eyed Rachel as she got off the school bus.

"It’s been run over so not much use, but glad to know it’s safe."

Fans have now called for her to dedicate a character in the unfinished novel to Ms Wiseman.

The author, whose books have been adapted into the television series Shetland, said the data on the device may be retrievable.

Ann Cleeves - Chris Watt for The Telegraph
Ann Cleeves - Chris Watt for The Telegraph

Responding to one person who asked whether the data on the device is retrievable, she wrote: "Don't know. Will have to consult an expert.

"But I had email attached my novel to myself a couple of weeks ago so not too much will be lost."

The Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland on Tuesday after thousands of homes were left without power on Monday evening following significant snowfall.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution are working to reconnect around 1,700 properties in the area that remain without power.

