Supermarket theft rising, shoplifters more aggressive, warns grocery industry

·4 min read

Shoplifting appears to be on the rise at grocery stores in Canada as a growing number of supermarkets report an increase in thefts of food and pharmacy products.

Industry experts say meat is the No. 1 stolen item followed by cheese and over-the-counter medicine.

Liquor stores are also reporting an increase in theft since the onset of the pandemic.

It's unclear whether the uptick in shoplifting is due to escalating inflation and food insecurity, a growing resale market for stolen goods or other factors.

But experts say thefts have become more brazen in recent months and customers wearing face masks make it more difficult to identify people.

Several grocers across the country have expressed concern with surging shoplifting and aggressive behaviour, said Gary Sands with the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers.

"Retailers are seeing more thefts and physical confrontations," said Sands, senior vice-president of public policy for the industry group.

"Just in the last few weeks, grocers have been seeing a lot more meat theft. Meat prices have definitely risen."

Statistics Canada reported last month that meat prices were up nine per cent in December compared with a year earlier.

It's hard to pin the trend down to a definitive cause, Sands said.

And getting hard numbers isn't straightforward. Retailers often ask suspects to leave the store and not return rather than involve police, Sands said.

"They might say, 'Get out of here and don't come back,'" he said. "Part of the issue is with masking, even if you've got them on camera, it can be hard to recognize people."

The situation means there's little official data on the issue.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said shoplifting is a vastly under-reported crime.

"In Vancouver we have seen a significant trend over the past couple years involving violent shoplifters," he said in an email. "This includes people using weapons and physical force against store staff and security."

Addison added that the situation has less to do with the pandemic and more to do with people stealing products to sell in the illicit market.

Retail Council of Canada spokesperson Michelle Wasylyshen said theft impacts retailers in multiple ways with the biggest being the loss of inventory.

One of the few ways retailers can recover a portion of that loss is through increased prices, she said.

Retailers also hire security guards and turn to solutions such as locked showcases and other security measures to deter people from stealing.

But those measures come with added costs retailers recoup must usually through higher prices, Wasylyshen said.

Meanwhile, retailers say prosecution of shoplifting cases has dropped off considerably over the last two years, she said.

"As such, some retailers have changed their approach to focus on trying to deter theft from occurring, rather than making arrests," Wasylyshen said in an email.

"When theft does occur, staff are advised not to engage with the perpetrator for their safety and that of others who may be nearby."

Canada's Food Price Report released in December predicted soaring food prices and rising food insecurity could lead to increased rates of theft.

"A growing phenomenon related to increasing food insecurity caused by high inflation is theft from grocery stores, which is anticipated to intensify in 2022," the report said.

"Grocers are anecdotally reporting an uptick in theft, particularly of items such as meat, cheese, over-the-counter medication and energy drinks. Unreported loss to theft could be as high as $3,000 to $4,000 each week in some Canadian grocery stores."

When asked about grocery store theft, Metro Inc. spokeswoman Marie-Claude Bacon said the company doesn't comment on the topic.

Sobeys Inc. also declined to comment while Loblaw Companies Ltd. did not respond to a request for comment.

Several police departments contacted across Canada said shoplifting statistics were not readily available.

Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said shoplifting statistics for the city over the last few years are complicated to draw conclusions from because of a rash of thefts from Manitoba Liquor Marts.

"This is further complicated because some Liquor Marts are located within or attached to grocery stores," he said in an email. "This makes comparative data inaccurate."

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario said in a statement it has seen an increase in theft and attempted theft of liquor since the start of the pandemic.

The LCBO said it has increased the presence of security guards in many locations, while employees receive regular training on theft detection, deterrence and reporting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A Telegram group supporting trucker convoys is advertising a $747 'emergency food' kit with items like 'creamy stroganoff' and 'traveler's stew'

    There are dozens of Telegram channels actively discussing how to organize trucker convoys in the US similar to the ongoing one in Canada.

  • Moose attacks Iditarod rookie's sled team, injures 4 dogs

    A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal. “This has been the most horrific past 24 hours of my life,” she posted after the Thursday moose attack on the Salcha River trail system near Fairbanks. “This isn’t what I was planning for, but these dogs and myself have trained for so long and so hard for this race ... when I walk back out to my dog yard and I have 12 perfectly healthy dogs out of the 16 and they look at me and all they want to do is run, how can I tell them no?" she told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

  • Walmart shoppers love these stylish glass storage jars with bamboo lids: ‘The look is sleek and attractive’

    They're on sale for less than $30 right now.

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and superm

  • Moroccan region held death recipe for boy trapped in well

    IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco: dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive. The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Rayan’s mother, Wassima Khersheesh, bitterly referred to the well that took her son as “that ho

  • CARRY THE KETTLE NAKODA NATION EVICTING OIL AND GAS OPERATORS FROM CTK LANDS

    The Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation (CTK) served notice on and evicted natural gas operator, Abbey Resources Corporation, from its reserve lands. The issue arose as the company was no longer able to live up its obligations to the Carry the Kettle People and obligations to safeguard and function as a suitable steward for Carry the Kettle Lands.

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — Ken Holland had a change of heart. With the Edmonton Oilers mired in a five-game losing skid (including two in overtime) and a stretch that saw them lose 11-of-13 games in January, Holland dismissed suggestions head coach Dave Tippett was on the hot seat. "I don't believe in it," Holland said at the time about making a mid-season coaching change. On Thursday the Oilers fired Tippett and associate coach Jim Playfair. Jay Woodcroft, the head coach of the Bakersfield Condors _ Edmonton's

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin