Man, 22, charged after Thames Clipper involved in police chase down river

A Thames Clipper was stolen from where it was docked in the early hours of Saturday. (Stock picture: Getty)

A 22-year-old man is set to appear in court after a Thames Clipper river bus was stolen in the early hours of Saturday, sparking a dramatic police chase.

The Uber-sponsored catamaran, which can carry 200 passengers, was untied from Trinity Buoy Wharf in Poplar, East London, at around 3am on Saturday, sparking the pursuit down the Thames.

River police in a fleet of boats pursued the boat for four miles to Canary Wharf dock where a man, reported to be a former Thames Clipper employee, was arrested.

View photos Marine police pursued the stolen boat and managed to catch it, arresting a man. (Stock picture: Reuters) More

The Met Police said on Sunday that a 22-year-old man from Chatham, Kent had been charged with taking a conveyance without the owner’s consent.

Joseph Hawkridge will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on August 31.

Read more: Coastguard rescues four children who got stranded 'up to their necks in water'

The boat that was taken is one of 17 clippers that serve as river buses along the Thames.

Known as the Thames Clippers, the service is currently sponsored by Uber.