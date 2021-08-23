Crime: Rabbit Hole by Mark Billingham review: cunning, complex and claustrophobic

(Little Brown/Steve Best)

Crime fiction embraces its cliches like no other genre - every year old stories resurface for retelling in new novels, from drunken detectives with failing private lives to bodies littering the drawing rooms of posh country houses.

Best seller Mark Billingham has decided to take on those traditions with a vengeance in his latest novel Rabbit Hole.

An unreliable narrator? Well they don’t come much more unreliable than Alice - a former police officer prone to memory loss and currently sectioned and stuffed full of drugs after witnessing a violent assault left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A closed circle of suspects? Billingham‘s potential murderers and victims are locked away in a secure mental health ward when the bodies start to mount up.

The book is full of pitch black humour with Alice’s constant commentary on her fellow patients and her glee at being able to flex her old detective muscles providing some unexpected laugh out loud moments.

But as in the story of her name sake, who ended up in Wonderland, there is a dark thread running through the book not least in the individual sad stories that left the patients locked away.

The result is a surprisingly funny book that also has plenty to say on the serious subject of how mental health is treated in this country and where it meets the law.

But most importantly as Alice tries to find meaning in her new life, Rabbit Hole is a bracing lesson in the human price paid for violent crime whose ripples reach out and destroy lives far beyond the immediate victim.

Alice is the heart of the book which is set up to keep you guessing whether she is the killer, the next victim or just a delusional woman who has seen two many cop shows on TV but it in the end it does not matter.

As a reader you might not trust Alice, but I guarantee you will enjoy her company.

Rabbit Hole by Mark Billingham (Little Brown, £20)

Buy it here

Mark Billingham is a speaker at our ES Stories Festival next month.

Story continues

WRITING KILLER CHARACTERS WITH MARK BILLINGHAM AND BELLA MACKIE

Friday, September 24 6:45pm – 7:45pm

Mark Billingham and Bella Mackie join forces to talk about writing killer characters. Mark’s latest novel ‘Rabbit Hole’ is cunning, complex and claustrophobic, centering on Alice, who is trying to solve a murder on a psychiatric ward. Problem is she’s also a patient. Bella’s dark and twisted new tale, ‘How to Kill Your Family’ features the murderous ‘heroine’ Grace, hell-bent on revenge.

For more information and to book tickets see https://www.stories.standard.co.uk/programme

Read More

Our Stories Festival celebrating the brightest stars of page, stage and screen