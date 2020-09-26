Crime and embellishment in Townsville: how a local 'myth' could swing the Queensland election

On the eve of the Queensland election campaign, a “flying squad” of specialist police officers from Brisbane has been sent to round up known repeat offenders in the northern city of Townsville, where the government holds three marginal seats.

The local newspaper, the Townsville Bulletin, has dubbed its own city “Crimsville”, saying it is the state’s “undisputed crime capital”.

The local narrative that irredeemable (mainly Indigenous) offenders are terrorising law-abiding (mainly white) citizens in Townsville has been amplified by some politicians, police, residents and media outlets for the past decade.

Criminologists say Townsville has become a “crucible” for statewide criminal justice policy – the result of perceptions about a crime crisis in the city combined with the relative political importance of its electorates.

Ahead of the state election on 31 October, Labor, the Liberal National party, One Nation and Katter’s Australia party have each announced populist “tough on crime” policies to more severely punish young offenders. They are pitched at voters in Townsville.

But academics, justice activists and local Indigenous community leaders have questioned the crime hysteria that has underpinned the political debate.

No expert disputes that crime is a problem in Townsville, where the rate of offending is marginally higher than other regional areas in Queensland. But evidence suggests the notion of an unending crimewave or “exploding” problem has been greatly overblown. And the result is recycled punitive policy ideas that experts say are proven failures.

‘Townsville is a real redneck place’

“I am so furious about the exaggeration, because there’s crime everywhere,” says the academic and Townsville-based Indigenous activist Gracelyn Smallwood.

“There’s just as much crime in Brisbane. But Townsville is a real redneck place, named after [the slave trader] Robert Towns. There’s vigilantes trying to run over our little innocent black children in the street. There’s only a small percentage that are mucking up in the streets.”

Crime statistics show a large contributor to high crime rates in Townsville are drug offences, which have increased 162% in the 15 years to 2019. The Griffith University criminologist Tarah Hodgkinson says this probably reflects a change to policing strategy, rather than a raw increase in drug crime.

Smallwood says the police have been “ramping up”.

“They’re doing more now because of the Black Lives Matter campaign. They’re charging kids stealing a boiled lolly and a can of Coke.

“They’re always stereotyping black children. Our kids had calmed down with intervention by respected elders, grassroots elders, and they’ve turned their lives around. I’m over these conservative people who don’t know our people, who don’t know unresolved grief, loss and trauma.”

Debbie Kilroy, the chief executive of the prisoner advocacy service Sisters Inside, says local concern about crime is “amped up rubbish”.

“We know [problems are caused by] a small group of families, the government has known that for decades, but instead of working with communities in a way that supports them, it’s always been an incarceration position ... when you do that they’re going to hate authority more and more.

“It’s all about the law and order option, who is going to get in power, instead of really showing some courage and leadership.

“The vigilantism is out of control and the media lays right over the top of that and drives a fundamentally racist agenda.”

Fuelling a moral panic

Police have raised alarm about escalating vigilante behaviour in Townsville and the prevalence of semi-organised street patrols, including mostly young white men who drive around looking for stolen cars. Video has shown them involved in dangerous high-speed pursuits.

Concerns have also been raised about the role of Townsville’s remarkably large social media anti-crime communities, which have evolved into some of the state’s most influential lobby groups.

When the LNP government under Campbell Newman passed stricter youth justice laws in 2014, the largest of these groups – Townsville Crime, Alerts & Discussions – was cited in parliament as representative of the community.

